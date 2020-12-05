Revel ending electric moped service in Austin on Dec. 18

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brooklyn-based ridesharing company Revel will pull its electric mopeds from Austin roads before the end of 2020.

In a statement via Twitter, Revel CEO and co-founder Frank Reig said: “When Revel came to Austin, we knew there would be challenges. In addition to having a less dense urban core than our other markets, the city’s deep-rooted car culture has proven difficult to penetrate, especially during COVID. While I’m grateful that Revel was able to help reduce local traffic congestion and commuting times, we will be ending our Austin service on December 18th.”

Revel launched in October of last year with an event outside of Austin City Hall. At that time, the City of Austin’s Transportation Department told KXAN it wasn’t worried about the scooters causing problems on roads due to their moderate size.

Revel’s service still operates in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Miami.

Reig ends his statement, saying: “Thank you to our Austin riders for welcoming us and to the Austin Transportation Department for its partnership over the past year.”