Reports: Workers at Alamo Drafthouse on S. Lamar vote to unionize

An auditorium at the Mueller Alamo Drafthouse. (Nick Simonite via ABJ)

(Austin Business Journal) — Workers at the South Lamar Boulevard location of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema LLC have voted to unionize.

That’s according to a report in the Austin Chronicle and a post on the website of Industrial Workers of the World, a labor union with nearly 9,000 members in North America.

This is only for a single location of Austin-based Drafthouse. The company has not yet recognized the union but IWW indicated negotiations are likely ahead.

