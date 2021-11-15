Public documents bolster case Samsung’s leaning toward rural Taylor for $17B plant

TAYLOR, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Technology giant Samsung Electronics Co. has yet to announce a final decision about where it will put its $17 billion chipmaking plant, though there’s new evidence the South Korea-based company may be crossing prospective cities off its list, including Austin.

An application originally filed in January for Chapter 313 incentives from Manor Independent School District — tied to a proposal to locate the factory near Samsung’s existing facility in North Austin — has been removed from the state comptroller’s website. Kevin Lyons, a spokesperson for the comptroller’s office, confirmed that the application was withdrawn last week.

However, Samsung could soon secure the same kind of incentives from Taylor Independent School District. School district trustees are set to consider a Chapter 313 agreement with Samsung at their Nov. 15 meeting, according to the board agenda.