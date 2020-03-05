Proposed development next to Amazon warehouse under fire in Pflugerville

A screenshot from a conceptual animation of potential mixed-use development in a 150-acre tract in eastern Pflugerville. (Rendering courtesy of PFTV)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Mixed-use development is being floated next to a massive Amazon.com Inc. warehouse planned for Pflugerville’s rapidly transforming east side.

But the amorphous proposal has drawn heavy opposition from planning commissioners and nearby neighbors already seeing a dramatic amount of development in the pipeline between their homes and the State Highway 130 toll road.

In January, Pflugerville approved a rezoning to allow a 3.8-million-square foot distribution facility on about 93 acres of land north of Pecan Street and west of the toll road. Sources indicate so-called “Project Charm” will house Amazon, the Seattle-based online retail giant.

You can read the rest of the story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.