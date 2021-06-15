Pluckers raising its chicken wing price due to nationwide shortage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chicken wings around Austin just got a little more expensive.

Pluckers Wing Bar said in an email they are increasing bone-in wing prices by $2 for every five wings due to a nationwide chicken wing shortage that’s driving up wholesale prices.

If you’re used to getting that 10-piece platter of wings, you’ll be paying $4 more for it than you usually would at Pluckers.

“We are experiencing the highest wing prices in history,” the email said. “Obviously, we aren’t happy about the ongoing chicken wing shortage and higher prices either, but the price increase is temporary.”

Pluckers stressed in the email that the price increase is indeed temporary. Once prices fall to typical levels when supply increases, they said they’ll adjust the surcharge accordingly. Boneless chicken wings are not affected by the price increase, the email said.

KXAN’s Nabil Remadna profiled Austin chicken wing restaurant Wingzup in May and how they were dealing with the shortage as a small business. Paul Blackstone, the manager of Wingzup, said they had trouble getting more wings every week, and he hopes things go “back to normal” soon.

Dr. David Anderson, an AgriLife economist with Texas A&M, said May wings prices at wholesale were around $3 per pound at the time, higher than $1.23 per pound the year before, and the prices continue to go up. Some chicken wing suppliers are currently selling wings at $4.25 per pound.