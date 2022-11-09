AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Boring Company will not dig a pedestrian tunnel in the Hays County city of Kyle after all.

That’s according to the San Antonio Express-News, which reported Nov. 4 that the city was not moving forward with the plan to dig under railroad tracks next to the Plum Creek subdivision. A city spokesperson confirmed the news and Kyle City Council member told the Express-News that the tracks’ owners, Union Pacific, did not want to dig beneath them.

When the Council in May approved spending $50,000 on pre-engineering services to study the tunnel, it was a major milestone — the first public example of local work by Elon Musk‘s tunneling startup.

Read more from Austin Business Journal online here.