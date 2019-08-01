Pinthouse Pizza plans to open fourth location, but won’t serve pizza

AUSTIN (ABJ/KXAN) — Pinthouse Pizza is planning to open a fourth location in the Austin area with one caveat— it won’t be serving pizza, the Austin Business Journal reports.

The popular pizza spot and brewpub submitted plans to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a new location at 2201 E. Ben White Boulevard in south Austin. The project is estimated to cost $3 million for renovations, a covered outdoor patio and a proposed second floor.

Pinthouse Pizza principal and operator Tyler Norwood told the ABJ this location will mostly serve as “a production facility for the brewing operations.” There will be snack options and beer, but no pizza.

