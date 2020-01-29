Pflugerville community members petition against massive Amazon distribution center

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS (KXAN) — Pflugerville is set to take its second vote on a patch of land that could be a new home for Amazon.

Neighbors are organizing a petition to stop it.

The company wants to put in a 3.8 million square foot facility off East Pecan Street less than a mile away from State Highway 30.

“It’s just going to bring in more congestion to the area,” said Bohl’s Place Resident, Neil Ochs.

“Two to 300 semi trucks coming in everyday. I was really upset, I was really upset,” said Bohl’s Place Resident, Luke Ortega Luper.

Neil Ochs and Luke Super live inside the Bohl’s Place Neighborhood.

It’s a neighborhood of about 200 homes just off of East Pecan Street that could soon be impacted by the Amazon distribution center.

“City Council decided on the land during a meeting. They said they were going to change its use,” said Ochs. “Obviously, everybody associated it with Amazon.”

In November of 2019, Pflugerville annexed 94 acres of land near the Bohl’s Place neighborhood for a four-and-a-half-story logistics/distribution center.

It’s four times the Amazon center in San Marcos.

“It was almost like they [City Council] didn’t want to put out that information because residents would have the same reaction like I’m having,” said Ochs. “Not in my neighborhood.”

On January 14, a zoning change for that land went before Pflugerville’s city council. Residents at that meeting largely opposed the decision to move forward. Despite that, Pflugerville City Council members voted for an ordinance.

“They’re coming off 130 a couple miles and putting it right in the middle of a neighborhood,” said Ochs.

Seventy-fiv people have signed the petition calling for city council to take a closer look a the ramifications of the project.

“City council fast tracked it,” said Luper. “They didn’t even name Amazon in the proposal they passed. “

The proposal is dubbed ‘Project Charm.’ They haven’t officially announced Amazon as the key player, because the city is still under a non-disclosure agreement.

The city’s community development team says they’re earnestly pursuing the project because of the potential ‘capital investment and job creation.’