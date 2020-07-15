Pflugerville, Amazon announce 820K square-foot fulfillment center to open in 2021

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Following Pflugerville City Council approval in its regular meeting Tuesday, an Amazon fulfillment center is coming to town.

The council approved a $3.8 million economic development plan to improve infrastructure in the area where the center will be, just off East Pecan Street and a mile away from State Highway 130.

The center is expected to start operating in 2021, Amazon says, and will create 1,000 full-time jobs, something Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales is happy about.

“Pflugerville is a bustling area, and the addition of this fulfillment center with over 1,000 jobs shows that Pflugerville is the new frontier in Central Texas,” he said.

The fulfillment center will be 820,000 square-feet, and the minimum wage for all jobs is $15/hour.

The project doesn’t affect the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation’s budget for the current fiscal year, city documents say.

“We are establishing a strong partnership with Amazon and welcome the first operation of its kind to Pflugerville,” said Amy Madison, executive director of PDCD. “This economic development project brings a significant capital investment, new technology and needed employment to our diverse and skilled workforce which is a comprehensive win for all.”

When the 93.5-acre plot was rezoned in January to allow for a center of that type to be put it, neighbors in Bohl’s Place weren’t pleased. They tried to organize a petition to stop the rezoning, but their efforts weren’t enough and the council approved the rezoning.