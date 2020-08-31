Patrons of Donn’s Depot step up to help as owner says the doors could close permanently

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the years, Donn’s Depot has become a staple on West 5th Street, but like many businesses, it is now facing the possibility of shutting down for good.

After closing their doors in March, the popular dive bar says it is slowly running out of money. But some long-time patrons decided to step in and ask others for help.

Loyal customers are pledging $50 a month to hang their pictures on the wall. Those customers will also receive VIP treatment once the bar reopens.

Owner Donn Adelman says that for the time being, this is the only way they will be able to stay open.

“The employees of the bars, the musicians at the bars, they are all suffering badly, and without the help of the public, we can’t go on,” he said. “We have been getting some help, so that is good.”

Michelle Beebe, who has worked with Donn’s Depot for more than 20 years, says she’s humbled from the support the community has shown.

“I am just stunned at the amount of love shown to us, and we are so grateful,” she said.

The owner says he did receive a PPP loan and grant from the city, but with no income coming in, times have been very hard.

On Tuesday, the bar is hosting a virtual fundraising event in an effort to keep their doors open. People are also donating to a GoFundMe that was set up.