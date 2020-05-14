Pandemic sparks new business aimed at helping construction companies avoid contagion

by: Mike Cronin, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:

Construction work in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Construction companies throughout Central Texas have been using technology to try to make work sites safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orion Jensen and Nick Swerdfeger in April launched JobSiteCheck.com seeking to systematize and scale some of those safety concepts in one place. It was formed as a subsidiary of software consulting firm Clear Launch LLC, which is backed by Austin entrepreneur and investor Dan Graham.

Tech has been top of mind for builders trying to keep COVID-19 from spreading on their sites. For example, Bartlett Cocke General Contractors by mid-April required workers to fill out a basic health survey accessed by scanning with their phone a QR code attached to a fence before they could enter the construction site for a new elementary school. That survey asked workers if they had been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days and whether they have experienced cold or flu-like symptoms in the last seven days.

You can read the rest of the story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.

