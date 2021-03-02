P. Terry’s raises minimum wage to $15 an hour for full-time workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based fast food chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand has implemented a new minimum wage of $15 per hour for all full-time workers, according to a Monday announcement.

The increase went into effect during the first pay period of January 2021 at all 20 restaurant locations, its centralized commissary kitchen and its Taco Ranch location.

P. Terry’s claims this makes it one of the highest minimum wage restaurants in the country. The announcement said the restaurant has always paid above industry standard to provide a reasonable living wage to support its employees.

Despite the pandemic, P. Terry’s had a 40% growth in employees last year, according to the restaurant. In the last 10 months, the chain has opened five new locations in Central Texas, which created 250 new jobs.

Leaders also have plans to open three more locations in San Antonio and one more in Austin by the end of this year.

You can look for jobs at P. Terry’s online here.