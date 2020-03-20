P. Terry’s avoids layoffs so far, opening new stores and giving back amid COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, P. Terry’s Burger Stand is one of the lucky ones.

While the Austin-based burger chain has had to cut staff hours, it has thus far managed to avoid any layoffs. And for now, the restaurant plans to move forward with opening three new locations in the metro area.

What’s more, P. Terry’s has found itself in the position of being able to pay it forward by setting up volunteer opportunities, mobilizing its food truck to offer free meals to front-line workers and more.

