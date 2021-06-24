Not chocolate: Lockhart lands Hershey’s Ice Cream expansion

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — It’s not a famous chocolate company, but rather an ice cream maker of the same name that will set up shop in Lockhart.

Hershey Creamery Company, also known as Hershey’s Ice Cream, has bought more than seven acres in Lockhart’s Industrial Park II to build a 20,000 square-foot distribution center that will serve Central and South Texas. The city says once construction is complete, the plant will boost tax revenue and provide up to 20 jobs to people in Lockhart.

Lockhart Mayor Lew White said the ice cream company’s distribution center fits with the industry the city has been trying to attract to the area.

“The logistics and distribution industry is one of four business sectors Lockhart has targeted in its five-year economic growth plan given our citizens’ workforce readiness and location to serve Austin and San Antonio,” he said. “I welcome Hershey’s Ice Cream to Lockhart.”

The creamery, based in Harrisburg, Penn., produces ice cream, sorbet, sherbet, frozen yogurt and other frozen desserts. It was founded in 1894. Company President George Holder said Lockhart fit with what he was looking for in a city to expand operations in.

“Lockhart’s size and location are the perfect example of what we look for in our operations,” he said. “Texas has always been a great state for business, and we look forward to starting our Lockhart operation.”

According to the company’s website, it has no affiliation with Hershey’s chocolate company, even though the companies were founded by men with the same last name.