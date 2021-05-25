Nonstop flights to Amsterdam will take off in 2022 from Austin airport

-FILE- In this Friday March 29, 2019, file image tourists bathing in a red glow emanating from the windows and peep shows’ neon lights are packed shoulder to shoulder as they shuffle through the alleys in Amsterdam’s red light district, Netherlands. The capital is banning tours that take groups past the city’s famed “windows,” where sex workers pose in the Red Light District, the latest attempt to rein in the nuisance of over-tourism. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Nonstop service to the Netherlands that was delayed by the pandemic is now set to launch next year.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is resuming plans to offer nonstop flights to Amsterdam from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport beginning March 28, 2022, ABIA spokesperson Bryce Dubee confirmed in an email. The connection was initially set to begin last May but KLM halted those plans after the onset of the pandemic.

Though the flights won’t be available for nearly a year, KLM’s decision to refocus on the Texas capital is yet another indicator that travel activity is expected to resume as more people become vaccinated.

The new route will fly three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between ABIA and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Flights will be on an Airbus A330-300 with a capacity of 292 seats, Dubee said in an email.

Last year, it was estimated the economic impact for Austin would be around $75 million a year — not only because of tourism, but due to cargo shipping and jobs created.

