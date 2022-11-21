AUSTIN (KXAN) — Newly public records from the Texas Workforce Commission show that more than 200 Meta workers in Austin are being laid off as part of company-wide massive cuts.

According to the records, a total of 222 workers will lose their jobs on Jan. 13, 2023 across Meta’s West Sixth, McAllen Pass, Alterra Parkway and West Third locations. Records indicate the layoff notices came Wednesday.

Federal law requires companies with 100 or more workers to give at least 60 days advance written notice of a site closing and mass layoffs affecting more than 50 workers. That’s called the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN Act.

In a letter to employees earlier this month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook parent company Meta is laying off 11,000 people — about 13% of its workforce, as it grapples with decreasing revenue and larger challenges in the tech industry.

The cuts come amid a flurry of hiring freezes and layoffs in the tech industry, most notably at Twitter. It’s still unclear how many of those employees in Austin will be impacted.

Amazon, one of the Austin-area’s largest employers, also announced slowdowns.

“With the economy in an uncertain place and in light of how many people we have hired in the last few years, Andy and S-team decided this week to pause on new incremental hires in our corporate workforce,” Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, wrote in a recent blog post.

She said the company had already paused hiring in other areas over the last few weeks and plan to hold the pause for the next few months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.