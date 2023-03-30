Cotton Gateway would consist of no more than 1,600 homes on 491 acres. (Screenshot of Caldwell County documents)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — The Caldwell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved March 28 a development agreement between the county and a subsidiary of Lennar Corp. for a neighborhood of up to 1,600 homes in the rural area south of Austin.

The development agreement will allow Lennar — one of the region’s busiest homebuilders — to transform the 491-acre parcel into a large community of single-family homes, plus parkland and amenities, according to county documents. Cotton Gateway, as the development is currently known, would be a significant injection of new homes in Caldwell County, part of the region stretching between Austin and San Antonio that some experts believe will evolve into the state’s next metroplex.

The development will rise across the road from the San Marcos Regional Airport at State Highway 21 and William Pettus Road.

