New $1 billion Apple campus in northwest Austin has taken shape

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — It’s been more than three years since Apple Inc. announced plans to build a $1 billion office campus in Northwest Austin, and the first phase of the massive project appears nearly complete.

Apple executives have long predicted that the campus would open this year, though it’s unclear when employees will occupy the space given the iPhone maker’s decision to indefinitely delay its return to the office.

The new campus is located off Parmer Lane on the southern edge of Williamson County. It represents an extension of its longtime Travis County campus, about a mile south on Parmer.

At full buildout — construction is planned in five phases — the new campus is expected to be 3 million square feet and include 12 office and amenity buildings, parking structures, a central utility plant and a separate daycare building, according to past Austin Business Journal reporting. A six-story, 75,500-square-foot hotel and a three-story conference center are also planned.

