Nearly 8K SBA loan applicants may have had private info exposed

(CNBC/KXAN) — As if small business owners weren’t frustrated and stressed out enough during the COVID-19 pandemic, some may have had their personal information exposed to other loan applicants.

According to a CNBC report, nearly 8,000 applicants for the economic injury disaster loan program through the Small Business Administration potentially had their private information exposed during the online application process.

The information includes full names, Social Security numbers, tax identification numbers, addresses, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, marital and citizenship status, household size, income level, disclosure inquiry and financial and insurance information, the report says.

The SBA sent letters to business owners who could be affected by the glitch. If applicants used the back button on their internet browser while in their own application, there’s a chance they saw other business’ information, the SBA says.

“Personal identifiable information of a limited number of Economic Injury Disaster Loan applicants was potentially exposed to other applicants on SBA’s loan application site,” a senior official told CNBC. “We immediately disabled the impacted portion of the website, addressed the issue, and relaunched the application portal.”