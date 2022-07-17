AUSTIN (KXAN) — National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, and the brutal Texas heat will make you scream for some ice cream.
Yelp, the online review app, released its list Wednesday of the top places to grab a scoop of ice cream to stay cool in the state. The list was compiled by user rankings.
Here’s how some Austin-area restaurants were ranked:
2. Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes – Austin
4. Scoop and Score – Cedar Park
12. Rollie Rolls Ice Cream – Pflugerville
14. Dolce Neve – Austin
18. La Ola Pop Shop – Kyle
Did your favorite make the cut? View the full list.