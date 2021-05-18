Mozart’s Coffee Roasters allowing fully-vaccinated customers, staff to go maskless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local business that is changing its mask policy starting Tuesday is the popular Mozart’s Coffee Roasters.

Last week, an owner told KXAN he was waiting until Austin Public Health released updated guidance. Ken Leonard said fully-vaccinated staff members and customers will not have to wear masks.

He hopes people who aren’t fully vaccinated do the responsible thing by wearing a mask.

“We inherently believe our customers and patrons are good people,” said Leonard. “We take our customers at face value and their word, and I think that it’s impractical to think the opposite.”

Mozart’s said it will not be checking if someone is fully vaccinated, and that its policy will be on an honor system.

