More construction tied to Elon Musk planned south of Tesla’s Austin-area factory

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Elon Musk appears to be preparing to build across the Colorado River from Tesla Inc.’s Austin-area gigafactory.

Construction is planned to begin in June for an $11 million, 220,000-square-foot warehouse on land owned by Horse Ranch LLC, an entity tied to multibillionaire Musk, according to Feb. 23 filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. These kinds of filings are often preliminary and do not necessarily reflect the final costs or scope of work on new construction, though they do provide some insight into Musk’s plans in eastern Travis County.

Austin Business Journal first reported last year that Horse Ranch LLC purchased hundreds of acres near Tesla’s (Nasdaq: TSLA) $1.1 billion electric vehicle plant. Jared Birchall, who manages Musk’s family office and sits on the board of Musk’s philanthropic foundation, is listed as manager of Horse Ranch LLC on the property records and in filings with the Texas secretary of state’s office.

