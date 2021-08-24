Mixed-use village with affordable housing could rise on city land in north Austin

AUSTIN (ABJ) — The future of a city-owned site in North Austin is finally coming into focus after nearly a decade of ongoing conversations.

City staff have recommended a proposal from 3423 Holdings LLC for the redevelopment of a 5.5-acre site at 6909 Ryan Drive. The proposal, called Crestview Village, includes commercial space, affordable housing, parkland, community services and transit infrastructure — priorities city leaders have outlined for future development as issues of affordability rage on.

Austin Energy has owned the site for nearly 25 years, and the city began considering the future redevelopment of the land in 2012, according to the city’s website. An official request for proposals went out in October.

