AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin-based StoryBuilt announced this week plans to develop a community at 2001 S. First St. It will include 42 attainable “micro-units” as well as 3,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial and retail space.

The community, named Bruno, will include 38 studio units and four one-bedroom units for rent. The units will range from 308 square feet to 703 square feet.

StoryBuilt, which will be both the developer and the manager of the building, has not yet announced pricing for the units, but executives say they aim to make them “attainably priced.” Four of the units will be designated affordable for those making less than half of the area’s median family income level.

