Micro-apartments coming to northwest downtown Austin in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN/ Austin Business Journal) — A new apartment complex is coming to northwest downtown Austin in 2020 and its units are smaller than most renters might be used to.

Transwestern Development Company is behind the project at 827 West 12th Street, to build 147 micro-units which are each roughly 444 sq. feet. The developer said their design provides better value for renters seeking a new apartment downtown. The complex will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments which come with furniture, appliances and many community amenities.

Ty Puckett, Executive Vice President of Transwestern in Austin told KXAN media partner, Austin Business Journal, that construction will begin in the second half of 2020. The site is located across from ACC Rio Grande Campus — an area in the Central Business District which hasn’t seen much redevelopment. Transwestern’s property is under contract. The sale is expected to close by the end of September.

