Massive mixed-use development planned for northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First it was the Domain, then Mueller, Seaholm, and Plaza Saltillo and now a new massive development is coming to northeast Austin.

“People love to come here and I think they love to live here because of the culture,” said Carlos Hernandez. He has lived in his north Austin neighborhood for 24 years.

Hernandez remembers when the Domain was first built, one of the first massive mixed-use developments, adding restaurants, housing and shopping nearby.

“The Domain is really convenient,” Hernandez said.

Now he’s seeing even more growth and developments similar to the Domain.

“I think it just gives people opportunity,” Hernandez said.

Just down the road, construction is underway for a development that will bring more people and business to the area. It’s called EastVillage, and it’s located on East Parmer Lane.

“I just think it is a dynamite area moving forward,” said Gordon Reger, the developer of the property.

Samsung and other tech companies have already made a home near the more than $1 billion, 425-acre mixed-use development.

“2,500 multi-family, 466 single-family, three hotels about 375,000 square feet of restaurant and retail,” Reger said.

EastVillage details:

2,500 multi-family units

466 single-family units by KB Home

Active-adult communities

223,000 square feet of retail space

96,000 square feet of restaurant space

810,000 square feet of office space

3 hotels with 390 keys

37,000 square-foot grocery store

38,000 square-foot movie theater

150-acre park with five miles of trails

Reger expects the development to create about 5,000 jobs. He says there will also be plenty of green space associated with the project.

“We have a 150-acre park with five miles of hike and bike trail,” Reger said.

Reger expects the project to be done in about seven years. He says they are also working on another development in Cedar Park that would also cost about $1 billion. No details have been released on that property yet.