Local developer to build big in East Austin, Rainey, Mueller

Pearlstone Partners is planning to develop its first big office building on Austin’s east side, a 103,000-square-foot building on East Fifth Street. (Rendering courtesy of Sixthriver)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) —Pearlstone Partners is entering East Austin’s booming office market with a proposed 103,000-square-foot building on East Fifth Street.

The Austin-based company headed by Robert Lee is co-developing the four-story office building with New York-based ATCO Properties & Management LLC. Austin architecture firm Sixthriver is designing the building. Wuest Group is the civil engineer.

Lee said he expects the building, at 2700 E. Fifth St., to break ground in the third quarter of 2020 and be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

