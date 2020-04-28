LIST: Austin-area restaurants opening dining rooms on Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would let Texas’ Stay-At-Home order expire — allowing certain businesses to reopen on Friday.

These businesses include retailers, movie theaters and restaurants. All of these businesses will only be allowed to operate at 25% capacity as part of the “Phase 1” of Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas’ economy.

Find a list of restaurants reopening their dining rooms below.

Broken Spoke , 3201 S. Lamar Boulevard

, 3201 S. Lamar Boulevard Z’Tejas, located at 1110 W. 6th Street and 9400 A. Arboretum Blvd.

If you know of a business that’ll be opening its dining area to customers on Friday, let us know here.