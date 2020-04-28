LIST: Austin-area restaurants opening dining rooms on Friday

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:
z tejas_156110

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would let Texas’ Stay-At-Home order expire — allowing certain businesses to reopen on Friday.

These businesses include retailers, movie theaters and restaurants. All of these businesses will only be allowed to operate at 25% capacity as part of the “Phase 1” of Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas’ economy.

Find a list of restaurants reopening their dining rooms below.

  • Broken Spoke, 3201 S. Lamar Boulevard
  • Z’Tejas, located at 1110 W. 6th Street and 9400 A. Arboretum Blvd.

If you know of a business that’ll be opening its dining area to customers on Friday, let us know here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss