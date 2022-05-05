AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Kroger Co. is one step closer to bringing its grocery delivery service to Austin.

Finishing work will begin June 1 on its roughly 70,000-square-foot distribution center at 2401 Ferguson Lane, with an estimated completion of Sept. 30, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing from last week. The grocery giant — the largest traditional grocery chain in the country, by store count — announced in March plans to launch delivery services in the Texas capital and create up to 161 jobs, although the location of the distribution facility was not disclosed at the time.

The distribution center is in Northeast Austin, surrounded by warehouses for other companies such as Pepsi, Party Time Beverages and Target Corp.

