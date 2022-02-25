John Deere opens technology hub near downtown Austin

John Deere is opening a tech hub on South Congress. It will be in the top two floors of the building shown above. (Courtesy: John Deere via Austin Business Journal)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — You may see John Deere tractors mowing grass and cultivating crops. But, make no mistake, Deere thinks of itself now as a tech company that makes farming equipment.

So, while Austin may not be especially fertile farming terrain, it’s stocked with the type of tech talent Deere & Company wants to attract. With that in mind, the company on Feb. 24 said it is opening a 10,000-square-foot technology office just south of downtown Austin.

The Deere tech hub will operate on two upper floors of a building at 1333 S. Congress that has on its bottom floor a retail store for Austin boot company Tecovas. The company plans to hire 75 to 100 people in the next year or so for its local office, with focus on data scientists, embedded software developers, systems engineers and software developers.

For Deere, Austin was a “no brainer,” said Julian Sanchez, Deere’s director of emerging technology.

