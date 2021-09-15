Jobs available at Waco Amazon fullfillment center

WACO, Texas (KWKT) — Amazon announced Tuesday they are looking to fill 125 jobs for transportation and fulfillment centers across the U.S. – even right here at Waco’s new fulfillment center.

Amazon says all jobs start at nearly $20 per hour with benefits, starting on the first day of work. They are now offering 20 weeks of paid parental leave.

In addition, a $1.2 billion enhancement to the Career Choice Program will pay for employees’ college degrees and will help with completing high school dimplomas.

“We feel that this announcement today will affect many towns and communities, and allow for that revitalization of a lot of these towns and communities,” says Dave Bozeman, Vice President of Amazon Transportation Services. “We feel great about that. So it’s a good day for Amazon.”

Amazon is hiring for full-time and part-time roles. To learn more, you can go here.

Source: KEF Media