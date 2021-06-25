Job postings for Elon Musk’s Boring Co. highlight technology development plans, site in Bastrop

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Elon Musk‘s tunneling startup, The Boring Company, has been quietly planting roots in Central Texas for months. Now more details have surfaced about what the company is planning.

The Boring Co. was hiring for 20 positions in the Austin area by publication time, and a few job descriptions outlined future development plans for an autonomous tunnel boring machine. One posting also mentioned the company’s research and development site in Bastrop, about 30 miles southeast of Austin.

The mention of a Bastrop site is the first public recognition from the company that it has a location in the Austin area. Company officials previously announced hiring plans in Austin, but no further details have been shared.

