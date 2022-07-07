GEORGETOWN, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — 2021 was a record year for corporate relocation and expansion announcements in the Austin metro, with 26,697 jobs announced across Central Texas. That included from giants such as Tesla, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Amazon.com Inc.

2022 is lagging that pace slightly. Through April, there were 28 announcements of relocations and 47 of expansions, with companies pledging to create 7,669 jobs, according to data tracked by Opportunity Austin, the economic development wing of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce. If that pace continues, the five-county metro would end the year with 18,406 jobs announced.

What local leaders are most proud of is the fact that the companies that are coming to Austin span various industries, from automotive suppliers like CelLink to social media companies like TikTok Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. eating up downtown high-rises.

Read the full story in the Austin Business Journal.