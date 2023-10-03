AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Elon Musk’s business empire continues to ramp up operations across Central Texas.

Aside from Tesla, Musk’s other companies include space and rocket pioneer SpaceX, tunneling startup The Boring Company and brain implant startup Neuralink Corp. Combined, the companies are hiring for more than 100 positions in a variety of fields and are building or leasing space across the metro.

In Bastrop County, shell companies tied to Musk own close to 450 acres along FM 1209, where SpaceX and The Boring Co. are operating, according to past Austin Business Journal reporting. The two have erected thousands of square feet of industrial space and are expected to eventually employ hundreds of people on land east of the Tesla factory — if they don’t already.

SpaceX plans to make accessories for Starlink, a satellite-based internet service. By press time, it had more than 90 Bastrop-based job postings on its website. The Boring Co. is testing machines that could tunnel transit systems underground. Its biggest claim to fame is its shuttle system beneath the Las Vegas Strip. Other tunneling proposals have failed to gain traction.

Read the full story at Austin Business Journal.