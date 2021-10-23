Is a big Whole Foods distribution center on its way to the Austin suburbs?

The Whole Foods Market logo is shown on the front of a store in Cambridge, Mass. Amazon, which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday, Sept. 8, that it will bring its cashier-less technology to two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Whole Foods Market Inc., one of Austin’s largest and most prominent local companies, appears to be on the verge of building a massive distribution center in the suburbs.

Project details emerged in an Oct. 14 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which indicates that a 132,942-square foot “Whole Foods SW Distribution Center” is on its way to 9917 Hill Lane in Manor.

The space includes distribution and warehouse space, an administrative area, refrigeration and an outdoor area for members, according to the filing. The project is expected to start work in early January 2022 and be completed in March 2023 with an estimated cost of $20 million.

