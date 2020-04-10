IN-DEPTH: Are venture-backed businesses eligible for loans to stay afloat?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Business owners are trying to get their hands on a Paycheck Protection Program loan to help keep their businesses afloat. The program just rolled out a week ago.

“These new rules are really complicated,” Joshua Baer, founder and CEO of Capital Factory. “So the challenge is nobody really knows and they’re even changing it as they go.”

KXAN has gotten reports that a specific group of business owners worry they’re ineligible, those who are venture-capital-backed startups. Baer said it’s important to pay close attention when applying.

“Some of the language in there makes it look like venture-backed companies that have investors in a lot of companies can have trouble qualifying under the standard way that things have been set up,” Baer said.

Baer, along with others, said that’s not the case. Venture-backed companies are eligible, you just have to do your research.

“There’s been mass confusion in the market, that mass confusion was really avoidable, and a lot of people frankly misread the rules,” Ed Zimmerman, an attorney at Lowenstein Sandler said. “Many, many venture-backing startups are eligible.”

Zimmerman and his team have dug deep into the rules of the program. He said a lot of the confusion arose from the “affiliation” rules the program lays out.

“Initially, people thought that a startup that had investors who each owned 12% or 15% of the equity might be excluded and that is not the case,” he explained.

He said there are three things help venture-backed businesses determine eligibility.

Does your venture fund hold 50% or more of your company’s equity? Does your venture fund control half or more of your board? Does it have the right to block your business’s day-to-day actions, for example, could they hire or fire someone?

Zimmerman said if you answer ‘yes’ to any of those questions you just heard, it’s best to find counsel to help guide through the loan application process.

“The biggest thing that I would remind small businesses is that this is a major accelerated of all things and so it’s going to accelerate a bunch of bad things but there will be good things and there will be lemonade to make from the lemons,” Baer said.

Both Baer and Zimmerman said it’s important to make sure everything you submit is accurate because the PPP loan requires a “good faith” certification.