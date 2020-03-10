How were Austin companies’ stocks affected after Monday’s market collapse?

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2018 file photo, a U.S. flag flies outside New York Stock Exchange. Stocks fell in early trading on Wall Street Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, as investors worry that the U.S. and China will fail to make a trade deal before the year is over. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File )

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After record-setting declines Monday on Wall Street, here’s how stock prices of some companies either based in Austin — or companies that have a large presence in the area — fared after the markets closed Monday.

In summary, it wasn’t good.

Dell Technologies, Inc.: -3.37 (-8.51%)

Yeti Holdings, Inc.: -3.87 (-14.41%)

National Instruments Corp.: -4.46 (-11.18%)

Apple, Inc.: -22.86 (-7.91%)

Recruit Holdings Co. (owners of Indeed): -1.21 (-3.49%)

Expedia Group (owners of HomeAway, Vbro): -5.21 (-5.69%)

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC: -1.36 (-7.77%)

Cirrus Logic Inc.: -5.89 (-8.58%)

Parsley Energy Inc.: -4.12 (-39.16%)

Resideo Technologies Inc.: -0.83 (-8.75%)

Chuy’s Holdings Inc.: -1.71 (-9.03%)

At the opening bell Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made up for almost half of its collapse Monday, rebounding nearly 800 points. That led to small-to-modest gains in early trading for most of the Austin companies that suffered losses Monday.

The following figures were taken at 9 a.m. CDT: