How were Austin companies’ stocks affected after Monday’s market collapse?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After record-setting declines Monday on Wall Street, here’s how stock prices of some companies either based in Austin — or companies that have a large presence in the area — fared after the markets closed Monday.
In summary, it wasn’t good.
- Dell Technologies, Inc.: -3.37 (-8.51%)
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: -3.87 (-14.41%)
- National Instruments Corp.: -4.46 (-11.18%)
- Apple, Inc.: -22.86 (-7.91%)
- Recruit Holdings Co. (owners of Indeed): -1.21 (-3.49%)
- Expedia Group (owners of HomeAway, Vbro): -5.21 (-5.69%)
- SolarWinds Worldwide LLC: -1.36 (-7.77%)
- Cirrus Logic Inc.: -5.89 (-8.58%)
- Parsley Energy Inc.: -4.12 (-39.16%)
- Resideo Technologies Inc.: -0.83 (-8.75%)
- Chuy’s Holdings Inc.: -1.71 (-9.03%)
At the opening bell Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made up for almost half of its collapse Monday, rebounding nearly 800 points. That led to small-to-modest gains in early trading for most of the Austin companies that suffered losses Monday.
The following figures were taken at 9 a.m. CDT:
- Dell Technologies, Inc.: 0.725 (2%)
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: 0.53 (2.33%)
- National Instruments Corp.: 0.59 (1.67%)
- Apple, Inc.: 12.31 (4.45%)
- Recruit Holdings Co. (owners of Indeed): -1.21 (-3.49%)
- Expedia Group (owners of HomeAway, Vbro): 1.935 (2.24%)
- SolarWinds Worldwide LLC: 0.33 (2.04%)
- Cirrus Logic Inc.: 2.38 (3.79%)
- Parsley Energy Inc.: 0.32 (5%)
- Resideo Technologies Inc.: 0.0625 (0.72%)
- Chuy’s Holdings Inc.: -0.01 (-0.06%)