How Lance Armstrong’s new venture capital firm plans to invest millions

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Lance Armstrong’s career as a venture capitalist is off to a fast start as the former professional cyclist disclosed earlier this month that he, along with Lionel Conacher, had raised $24.5 million of a planned $75 million debut fund for Next Ventures LP.

Armstrong now lives in Aspen, Colorado. Conacher, a native of Canada, lives in California. Yet according to securities filings, their VC firm is headquartered in Austin, where Armstrong lived for many years and where he still has a handful of business dealings, including as owner of Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop.

Next Ventures spokesperson Susan Butenhoff said the firm focuses on startups in the late-seed and series A and B stages. Portfolio companies should have a product or service in the sports, fitness, nutrition or wellness industries, and be generating revenue. Next Ventures plans to make 20 to 25 investments with an average investment being around $3 million.

