How can Austin restaurants open back up safely?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the Austin City Council’s work session Tuesday, Mayor Steve Adler said he wants the council to discuss how the city can reopen restaurants safely soon.

He wants the council to brainstorm strategies since reopening will increase our contact with one another.

“Anytime you increase the number of physical interactions, you’re taking greater risk that the virus is going to spread,” he said.

When asked about slowly reopening the local economy, Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s Interim Health Authority, said, “When it comes down to it, the risk you’re trying to mitigate is that person-to-person interaction, so when we look at can we open this, can we do that, it’s going to boil down to how many times individuals are going to be face to face.”

Dining rooms and patios have been off limits to customers since about mid-March.

“Nobody expected this,” said Kasey Vanacek, Franchise Owner of Salata in Austin. “When they closed the dining rooms, it was just catastrophic.”

Vanacek said she had to furlough her employees, but just this week, thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program loan, she was able to bring her staff back.

“Our goal was always how can we support our employees, how can we make sure they’re taken care of during this time, they’re very important to us,” she told KXAN.

Salata has been selling “quarantine kits,” a salad kit for four people, and delivering them or having customers come pick them up curbside.

“We’ve gotten over 150 of those out into the community,” Vanacek explained. “We still get there as early as we used to to hand prep our entire line.”

She said she’s also using this time to reviewing the restaurant’s cleaning and sanitization procedures and training employees. She’s cautiously optimistic about the future.

At her San Antonio location, she said, “We are re-laying out the dining room because whether it’s mandated or not, I think people are going to be really conscious of sitting as close as they maybe did in the past.”

According to Adler, reopening restaurants will require a lot of planning.

He said at Tuesday’s meeting, “Does everybody have to log in when they go to a restaurant? Not only customers but people who work there so that if anybody has the virus you can go back and say I was in the restaurant at this time.”

He also questioned, Do you make it so that there are no condiments on the table? Can you really clean down all the tables and all the chairs so that the next person who sits there can’t touch something that somebody else touched without it being disinfected?”

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, nearly 700,000 restaurant jobs have been lost due to COVID-19.

“We anticipated that we’d see about half a million jobs lost in the state in this industry, and to see 688,000 jobs being lost, it’s astounding, it’s really shocking,” said Anna Tauzin, the association’s Chief Revenue and Innovation Officer.

She said many restaurants are anxious to reopen, but at the same time, some are hesitant because they’re not sure if people will be able to afford to eat at restaurants.

“Let alone, is their comfort level going to be high enough to come into a restaurant,” she said.

Vanacek said, “I am optimistic that the economy will come back. I am optimistic that we’ll see people sitting at our restaurants again. I just don’t think it’ll happen overnight. I think it’ll be a slow build.”

