How Amazon’s huge hiring surge is playing out in Austin, where it’s already one of the largest employers

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — News emerged Sept. 9 that Amazon.com Inc. has 30,000 job openings in the United States.

The New York Times reported that the technology company is looking to hire that many people in a wide variety of roles, from engineering to advertising to logistics, in both full-time and part-time jobs. The openings stretch from Amazon’s (Nasdaq: AMZN) headquarters in Seattle to its forthcoming second headquarters in Northern Virginia to the cities where it has built technology hubs such as Austin.

Although Austin is not one of the six cities where Amazon has scheduled hiring fairs for Sept. 17, the company is already one of the largest private employers in the Texas capital. That got us curious about the kind of talent that deep-pocketed Amazon, which has a market capitalization of more than $877 billion and nearly $31.8 billion in cash on hand, is searching for here in Austin.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.