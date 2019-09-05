Hollywood insider runs an Austin food startup with wife Zooey Deschanel

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — After finding success twice as a founder of financial services software startups, and then turning to the film industry — where he helped finance 35 movies in five years — Jacob Pechenik’s latest business venture started close to home. When it came time to start a family with wife and actress Zooey Deschanel, Pechenik started paying close attention to food production and how much time, travel and cost is bound up in producing fruits and vegetables engineered specifically to survive on store shelves.

That interest led to the purchase of the Agua Dulce Farm in Southeast Austin, with Pechenik serving as the business mind for the farming operation. It was able to provide fresh produce to local restaurants, but scaling to supply local supermarkets and grocery stores proved frustrating because organic produce is difficult to transport and keep fresh.

Pechenik and Deschanel hope the answer to their desire to get freshly grown food into more homes is Lettuce Grow, which provides a small home hydroponic unit to subscribers and then sends them seedlings. The seedlings grow to maturity in the pod units so fruits and vegetables are readily available.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.