Hollywood in Central Texas? 546-acre Bastrop 552 project could create moviemaking hub east of Austin

BASTROP, Texas (ABJ/KXAN) — Line 204 Studios, a Southern California-based company that rents out equipment, sound stages and props in Hollywood, has gotten the initial go-ahead to turn 546 acres in Bastrop into an entertainment hub that would include a film studio.

The Bastrop Planning and Zoning Commission on June 3 recommended approval of a development plan for Bastrop 552, which would be located west of Lovers Lane and wrapped by the Colorado River. The plan still needs City Council approval.

The site would house a private, multi-faceted film studio, including production facilities, sound stages, backlots, storage and other ancillary spaces, according to a city staff report. The development would also include lodging, restaurants, event spaces and recreational facilities to support the studio.

The company says the facility would create over 1,400 jobs over several years, in addition to 700 construction jobs. Overall, Line 204 Studios estimates the endeavor would generate $2 billion for the area over 10 years.

Central Texas — but particularly Austin — is already an oft-utilized site for TV/film production. Last year, AMC’s zombie drama “Fear the Walking Dead” filmed in the city’s Richard Moya Park. The series also filmed in Round Rock back in 2017. Other recent productions to make stops in Austin include the 2018 Sandra Bullock thriller “Bird Box,” Fox series “9-1-1: Lone Star,” and Austin resident Robert Rodriguez’s 2019 sci-fi film “Alita: Battle Angel.”

Austin’s impact on the entertainment industry can also be seen in its world-famous “South By Southwest” festival, which features world premieres, filmmaking panels and awards.

Construction in Bastrop would start later this year and be completed in phases, according to the presentation. And not everyone’s excited about that.

Last week, about 70 residents from the area attended a planning and zoning commission meeting to express their disapproval: citing issues like traffic and noise.

“It’s going to directly affect our way of life,” said neighbor Philip Lawhon.

Among the requests by the residents were for the city to dictate sound levels, lighting requirements and hours of operation.

