Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it’s just the beginning

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Hiring efforts are ramping up for Tesla Inc.’s future vehicle manufacturing plant east of Austin.

Tesla had nearly 315 job descriptions posted on its website by publication time, which is up several dozen compared with late last month. Each description likely represents more than one job opportunity, and the positions listed on Tesla’s website fell into a wide range of categories, such as engineering, manufacturing, finance, human resources, design and facility construction.

The Palo Alto, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer is expected to begin production at the end of the year, and local economic experts said the recent uptick in Tesla’s talent search was expected. An even greater wave of job creation will likely hit the metro in a few months around the time production kicks off, said Ed Latson, executive director at Austin Regional Manufacturers Association.

The automaker picked the Austin area as the site of its next gigafactory in summer 2020, which is set to employ at least 5,000 workers. The new factory will build Tesla’s Cybertruck model, and it will also be the second U.S. factory for the Model Y small SUV.

