High-rise luxury hotel pitched for nearly half-acre downtown near SXSW Center

A conceptual rendering of a 12-story hotel that could be developed at the corner of 14th and Lavaca streets (Kirksey Architecture)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Jim Young may be considered a minor player when it comes to real estate development in booming Austin. But his ties to the community and ability to move quickly on a deal can sometimes put him ahead of the crowded field.

That’s certainly how he and business partner Vinyl Manohar, of Twin Crest Capital, were able to acquire on Jan. 6 a nearly half-acre tract at the corner of 14th and Lavaca streets in downtown Austin. The parcels at 301 and 303 W. 14th St. and 1304 and 1308 Lavaca St. are across 14th street from the wave-shaped SXSW Center.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

