High-rise hotel, water park proposed at Circuit of The Americas

An 11-story hotel with indoor and outdoor water parks is being proposed on the campus of Circuit of The Americas in Southeast Austin. This rendering shows off the unique design of the structure as well as outdoor attractions. (Rendering courtesy of CALLISONRTKL)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A high-rise hotel and water park could soon be built at the sprawling, 1,155-acre site of Circuit of the Americas in Southeast Austin.

The proposed 11-story hotel would have a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, 350 rooms and 34,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting room space, said Rocky Williams, vice president of hotel developer Arm Epic Lodging Partners. Neither the theme or name of the hotel and waterpark have been released.

“The waterpark and hotel complement the family entertainment components that already exist at the circuit — the races, concerts, amusement rides, soccer games and conventions,” he said.

