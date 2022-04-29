(Austin Business Journal) — Hermès International SA, a French luxury fashion designer and retailer that has had its Birkin handbags put up as an investment that rivaled gold and the S&P 500, is opening a brick-and-mortar shop on Austin’s hip South Congress Avenue.

The 7,600-square-foot store at 1221 S. Congress Ave. will open on April 30. This will be the third Hermès store in Texas — the other two are in Dallas’ Highland Park Village and Houston’s River Oaks District.

Austin has been welcoming more luxury brand names, such as the recent first-to-market Gucci, Hublot and Saint Laurent stores in The Domain neighborhood in North Austin. During South by Southwest, Atelier Beauté Chanel opened a month-long pop-up store in the Music Lane development on South Congress.

