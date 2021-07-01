Here’s how to beat Apple, Google and other giants in the recruiting game

FILE – This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans. When U.S. law enforcement officials are fishing for information, they increasingly know where to go — in the vast digital ponds of personal data that Big Tech companies have created in their devices and online services that have hooked billions of people around the world. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To find its next CEO, Austin-headquartered AppSumo is offering $100,000 to anyone who refers the person ultimately hired as chief executive.

Noah Kagan, founder of the company that offers daily deals for software programs, pointed out that paying that kind of finder’s fee for a CEO actually is “really cheap.”

“How much would you pay for a great wife?” Kagan asked rhetorically. “It’s the same thing with a great CEO, who will make the company millions.”

Kagan hit on a truth that might escape other entrepreneurs: If you hire people in the traditional way, you’re going to get traditional people. If you recruit exceptionally, you’re going to get exceptional talent.

