HBO, Netflix lease space in Central Texas to support new projects, sources say

AUSTIN/KYLE, Texas (ABJ) — In recent weeks, two major Hollywood film studios signed separate leases for portions of this year and next so they can shoot projects in Central Texas, according to multiple sources.

Home Box Office Inc., or HBO, has leased 110,000 square feet — about the size of a big-box store — at Kyle Crossing, located at 1980 Kohlers Crossing in the Hays County city of Kyle, while Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) signed on for about 20,000 square feet in East Austin, sources said.

Both leases are short term, according to sources. HBO’s lease is for one year, while the Netflix deal is between 12 and 18 months in length. The leases are said to coincide with productions HBO and Netflix have planned or already started in metro Austin.

