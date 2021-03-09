H-E-B workers rally, demand supermarket chain enforce mask policy

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Workers at H-E-B are demanding their employer enforce the mask policy in its stores. Workers and members of the community across Texas will make calls to H-E-B’s corporate leaders in San Antonio starting Tuesday morning.

The group created a “Call on Corporate” Facebook event page to consolidate and streamline the cause. In its description, they state “H-E-B’s mask recommendation in lieu of a requirement will harm workers, shoppers and communities…”

The chain delivered a statement this past week that it will continue to “require” customers wear masks in their stores, but workers and community members are concerned H-E-B stores won’t be enforce the policy. They fear that will leave workers vulnerable to COVID-19.

One organizer, a H-E-B cashier in San Antonio, shared their thoughts in the group’s news release:

“Being a cashier at H‑E‑B since day one of the pandemic, I have seen firsthand the consequences of this virus. We ask for support and solidarity from organizers, the community, and our company as we attempt to make it out of this pandemic alive,” they said.

More information is located on the Facebook page, including the phone numbers you can call if interested in supporting the group.