AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Halfway through 2023, H-E-B LP is getting ready to open its third new store in the Austin area.

The retail bellwether now notes on its website that its Nutty Brown store, at 12225 U.S. 290 West on the way to Dripping Springs, is set to debut July 5. The 103,000-square-foot store will use building materials and showcase memorabilia from the iconic music venue it replaced — Nutty Brown Amphitheater, which shuttered in November 2021. A spiritual successor from the same owner, the Round Rock Amphitheater, opened last year.

H-E-B purchased the land in 2005 and began construction in 2022.

